What the players say: “It’s home away from home. How could you not love being at the rink? It’s open 24/7 and we have everything we need here: kitchen, shower, sauna, shooting room, weight room, video room, you name it, we’ve got it. I’d say it’s the best facility in the country, but obviously I’m biased," — Gophers goalie Jack LaFontaine.

What the coach says: “When the tide starts to turn, it’s intimidating in here. The referee’s hand goes up and the Gopher power play comes out and the building starts to turn and you score a goal. Our fans are very knowledgeable and they appreciate good hockey," — Men's head coach Bob Motzko.

Interesting fact(s) about arena: Senior hockey players generally leave the ice for the final time in March, but if they have completed their work toward a degree, they will be back later in the spring. The rink hosts the graduation ceremonies for nine different colleges within the U of M and more than 20 Twin Cities high schools each May and June.

Parking/transportation: Several surface lots and parking ramps near the arena. Expect to pay between $10 and $20 per car, and be aware that it can take up to 45 minutes to exit after games. The rink is a short walk from the Stadium Village Station on the Green light rail line.

Best concession food(s): An order of chicken pad Thai and a side of egg rolls from The Lotus (top of Section 1) will set you back $20, but it’s a great departure from the standard arena fare.

What the players say: "I love playing here at the home rink. It's just a great atmosphere with our fans.” — Defenseman Brad Johnson.

What the coach says: “It's just going to be fun to look across the rink and see people, turning around and seeing people. Seeing people cheer when you score a goal. It's something that we haven't had in over a year, so it's going to be a little new to us again.” — Men's head coach Tom Serratore.

Team: St. Cloud State

Arena nickname: "The Herb” or "Hockey Center”

City: St. Cloud, Minn.

Opened: 1989

Capacity: 5,159.

Ticket prices range: $15-$45 for men’s hockey games. The $15 seats are for kids ages 13 and younger for non-premium games. For premium games, tickets for kids 13 and younger are $25. The $45 tickets are for the top end adult tickets at the premium games. When youth hockey groups have 10 adults who pay for admission, all of the children in eighth grade and younger will be admitted free. There are also youth nights where all kids 13-and-under get in free with a paid adult.

Best concession food(s): The pizza by the slice, the parmesan bites and cinnamon bread twists for food and then Maui Wowi (non-alcoholic) drinks.

Parking/transportation: There is some parking directly across from the arena and then free parking on the streets near the arena.

Interesting fact(s) about arena: It was originally named the National Hockey Center and there are two Olympic-sized (200 feet by 100 feet) ice sheets, a main rink and a practice rink. The rink where the college teams play their games is named after former St. Cloud State president Brendan McDonald, who advocated the men’s team’s move to the NCAA Division I level. The arena had a major renovation ($18 million) that was finished in 2013 that included a new atrium and entrance, west-end seating, expanded suites and club level seating, wider concourses, a new team store and improved training facilities. The arena was renamed the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in 2013. The university then raised another $600,000 to complete a new strength and conditioning area that opened in August 2019. The arena is also the home rink for the St. Cloud State women’s team and St. John’s University, an NCAA Division III team and the St. Cloud Youth Hockey Association uses the facility regularly and Minnesota Hockey runs High Performance camps and national camps are also hosted by the arena. A statue of Herb Brooks, who coached the Huskies in 1986-87 and helped secure state funding for the arena, was dedicated in October 2019.

What the coach says: “I hated coaching in here when I was on the other (opposing) bench because it’s a momentum building. This building, when St. Cloud scores or has a flurry around the net, you can feel the energy in here. I think it’s one of the best energy, momentum buildings in the country.” — Men's head coach Brett Larson