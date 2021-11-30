BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team announced Tuesday the signing of eight players, including three internationals, who will join the Beavers in time for the 2022-23 season.

Defenseman Hugo Allais (Amiens, France), defenseman Gustavs Ozolins (Riga, Latvia) and forward Noah Quinn (Nelson, British Columbia) add to BSU’s international ranks.

Domestically, defenseman Vincent Corcoran (Plainfield, Ill.), forward Adam Flammang (St. Michael), forward Kirklan Irey (Bismarck, N.D.), forward Lleyton Roed (White Bear Lake) and defenseman Mitch Wolfe (Andover) will also join the Beavers next season.

“We are very excited to add these individuals to our Beaver Hockey program,” assistant coach Travis Winter said in a release. “They bring a good blend of character, grit, and play-making ability that will add to our identity and to the future success of the Beaver Hockey program.”