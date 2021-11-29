BLOOMINGTON -- Bemidji State women’s hockey freshman forward Claire Vekich was named the WCHA Rookie of the Week Monday after scoring one goal and totaling two assists in the Beavers’ series against Lindenwood last week.

The Coleraine native helped BSU earn its first series sweep of the season by scoring the third goal in Friday’s 4-1 win over the Lions and assisting two goals Saturday, recording her first multi-point game in a 4-3 overtime win.

Vekich finished the weekend with a +2 rating in the series and five shots on goal.

St. Cloud State’s Jenniina Nylund was named the WCHA Forward of the Week, Ohio State’s Sophie Jaques Defender of the Week and Ohio State’s Andrea Braendli Goaltender of the Week.

Bemidji State returns to the ice against St. Cloud State Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4, in St. Cloud.