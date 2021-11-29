FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. -- Bemidji State men’s hockey junior defenseman Elias Rosén was named the CCHA Defenseman of the Week Monday after scoring one goal and recording two assists in the Beavers’ series with Arizona State.

Rosén scored his first goal of the season on the power play Friday and assisted two goals in BSU’s 4-3 win over the Sun Devils on Wednesday. He was also a key cog in Bemidji State’s penalty kill, which blanked ASU on all 10 of its power plays in the series.

Rosen, a native of Mora, Sweden, is the fifth BSU player to earn a player of the week nod from the CCHA this season.

Michigan Tech’s Tristan Ashbrook was named conference Forward of the Week, Minnesota State forward Tanner Edwards Rookie of the Week and Lake Superior State’s Ethan Langenegger Goaltender of the Week.

The Beavers (8-6, 6-2 CCHA) return to action against CCHA opponent St. Thomas at 7:07 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4, in St. Paul.