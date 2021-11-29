FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. -- The Central Collegiate Hockey Association suspended Bemidji State sophomore forward Lukas Sillinger one game for his hit against Arizona State in the third period of Friday’s game.

The hit was deemed Contact to the Head during the contest and resulted in a five-minute major and game misconduct.

Sillinger will serve the suspension during the Beavers’ next game, which is at 7:07 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, against St. Thomas in St. Paul. He can return to the BSU lineup for the second game of the series, another 7:07 p.m. start on Saturday, Dec. 4, in St. Paul.