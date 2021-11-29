BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team dropped out of the USCHO top 20 poll Monday, moving from No. 20 to the second team in the “others receiving votes” category of the poll after splitting a two-game series with unranked Arizona State.

Minnesota Duluth tops the poll with 33 first-place votes. No. 2 Minnesota State (6), No. 3 Michigan (6) and No. 4 Qunnipiac hold the other first-place votes.

CCHA clubs Michigan Tech (64), Northern Michigan (7) and Bowling Green (5) are listed in others receiving votes.

The Beavers return to the ice to face St. Thomas at 7:07 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4, in St. Paul.