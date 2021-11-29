College hockey color commentator Dave Starman discusses a variety of topics including the teams from Long Island University, Minnestoa Duluth, North Dakota, St. Cloud State, Michigan and Minnesota. He also answers submitted questions and more with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers.



CBSSN's Shireen Saski and Dave Starman are a part of the network's national college hockey coverage. Submitted photo
Podcast Timestamps:

Part 1: 3:54 - 13:20 -- Long Island University + Minnesota Duluth

Part 2: 13:23 - 24:20 -- UND + SCSU + Michigan

Part 3: 24:25 - 34:25 -- Submitted questions + Minnesota Gophers

