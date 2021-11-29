College hockey color commentator Dave Starman discusses a variety of topics including the teams from Long Island University, Minnestoa Duluth, North Dakota, St. Cloud State, Michigan and Minnesota. He also answers submitted questions and more with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers.
Podcast Timestamps:
Part 1: 3:54 - 13:20 -- Long Island University + Minnesota Duluth
Part 2: 13:23 - 24:20 -- UND + SCSU + Michigan
Part 3: 24:25 - 34:25 -- Submitted questions + Minnesota Gophers
