ST. CLOUD -- The Bemidji High School boys hockey team picked up its first win of the season on Saturday, topping St. Cloud 4-1 on the road.

The Lumberjacks rang up four straight goals on the Tech-Apollo co-op, more than enough to clinch the victory.

Hunter Brodina did the most damage with his two-goal second period. Ben Kieson assisted Brodina’s first strike and Cooper Malkowski his second.

But it was Wyatt Mattfield who opened the scoring, bagging a shorthanded goal at the 11:33 mark of the first period to put BHS ahead early.

Bemidji (1-0-1) carried a 3-0 lead into the final period, where Wylee Gladen made it 4-0 by connecting on a Mattfield pass.

The Crush (0-1) scored a consolation goal with five minutes to go, as Ripley Garden ripped a slapshot to get St. Cloud on the board.

Brayden Puppe played between the pipes for BHS and finished with 23 saves on 24 shots.

BHS returns to the ice at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at Duluth East.





Bemidji 4, St. Cloud 1

BHS 1 2 1 -- 4

SC 0 0 1 -- 1

First period -- 1, BHS GOAL, Mattfield (Gladen), 11:33, SH.

Second period -- 2, BHS GOAL, Brodina (Kieson), 2:27; 3, BHS GOAL, Brodina (Malkowski), 9:30.

Third period -- 4, BHS GOAL, Gladen (Mattfield), 7:02; 5, SC GOAL, Garden, 11:56, PP.

Saves -- Puppe (BHS) 23; Bulson (SC) 24.