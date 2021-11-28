MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Graysen Myers put in overtime on Saturday, and her sudden-death goal delivered the Bemidji State women’s hockey team a 4-3 OT win over Lindenwood in Maryland Heights, Mo.

Myers netted the decisive strike at the 3:31 mark of 3-on-3 overtime, handing BSU (4-8-2) its first series sweep since December 2019.

She certainly wasn’t the only Beaver to score on Saturday, though. Lindsey Featherstone opened things up at 8:26 of the first period, netting a shorthanded, unassisted strike.

Although the Lions (1-13) equalized less than a minute later, Paige Beebe again put Bemidji State in front with a power-play goal five minutes into the second period. Paige Anderson and Claire Vekich earned assists on the play.

Lindenwood responded again to retain a 2-2 tie, but Taylor Nelson scored the go-ahead goal for BSU just 47 ticks later.

The Beavers’ 3-2 advantage held until the final two minutes of regulation, when the Lions pulled their goalie and produced the game-tying goal out of Val Caldwell with 1:57 to go.

But Lindenwood never got a chance to erase another deficit, because the Myers goal ended things right then and there for the Bemidji State victory.

Hannah Hogenson stopped 20 shots in net for the Beavers, while Natalie Ferenc was 38-for-42 between the pipes for the Lions.

BSU finished 1-for-7 on the power play, while Lindenwood was 2-for-4.

Bemidji State will resume WCHA play against St. Cloud State on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4, in St. Cloud. Friday’s game begins at 3:01 p.m., and Saturday’s finale starts at 2:01 p.m.





Bemidji State 4, Lindenwood 3 (OT)

BSU 1 2 0 1 -- 4

LWU 1 1 1 0 -- 3

First period -- 1, BSU GOAL, Featherstone (unassisted), 8:26, SH; 2, LWU GOAL, Burt (Takenaka, Neitzke), 9:08, PP.

Second period -- 3, BSU GOAL, Beebe (Anderson, Vekich), 5:00, PP; 4, LWU GOAL, Wagner (Corbin, Martinez), 16:22, PP; 5, BSU GOAL, Nelson (unassisted), 17:09.

Third period -- 6, LWU GOAL, Caldwell (Stitt), 18:03, EA.

Overtime -- 7, BSU GOAL, Myers (unassisted), 3:31.

Saves -- Hogenson (BSU) 20; Ferenc (LWU) 38.