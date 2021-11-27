BEMIDJI -- On two separate occasions, the Bemidji High School boys hockey team fought back into a tie. But the Lumberjacks never mustered the go-ahead goal, settling for a 2-2 tie with Mounds View in Friday’s season opener at the Bemidji Community Arena.

The stalemate is Bemidji’s first season-opening tie since the 2014 season.

After the Mustangs (0-1) jumped ahead just 5:23 into the new season, Cael Knutson struck back for BHS with the equalizer off assists from Cade Voge and Cooper Malkowski.

The second period played out scoreless, but a familiar script played out in the third period.

Johnny Conlin scored to produce a 2-1 Mounds View lead, but this time Bemidji (1-0) didn’t wait long before escaping a deficit.

Just 36 seconds later, Tyson Bjornrud scored at the 10:19 mark to draw even at 2-2. Casey Rupp and Nick Yavarow had the helpers on the play.

Nobody scored in overtime, even though each team had a power play that partially overlapped the other.

Jackson Hill kept the Mustangs off the board any further, finishing with 26 saves on the night for Bemidji. Aiden Petrich had 36 saves for Mounds View.

The Lumberjacks have a quick turnaround, traveling to St. Cloud to face the Tech-Apollo co-op at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27.





Bemidji 2, Mounds View 2 (OT)

MV 1 01 0 -- 2

BHS 1 0 1 0 -- 2

First period -- 1, MV GOAL, Durant (Witham, Conlin), 5:23, PP; 2, BHS GOAL, Knutson (Voge, Malkowski), 12:40.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 3, MV GOAL, Conlin (Witham), 9:43; 4, BHS GOAL, Bjornrud (Rupp, Yavarow), 10:19.

Overtime -- No scoring.

Saves -- Hill (BHS) 26; Petrich (MV) 36.