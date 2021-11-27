MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team broke out of its funk in a big way Friday night.

The Beavers scored a season-high four goals en route to a 4-1 victory over Lindenwood, opening their nonconference series on the right foot in Maryland Heights, Mo.

BSU also broke a six-game winless streak in the process, capturing its first win since Oct. 23.

Lindsey Featherstone got Bemidji State (3-8-2) rolling with her first goal of the season, scoring just 2:30 into the night.

Paige Beebe doubled the difference with a shorthanded strike at the 8:29 mark, making for a 2-0 game before Lindenwood struck back before the intermission.

The late goal didn’t seem to bother the Beavers. Claire Vekich lit the lamp eight minutes into the second period, and Graysen Myers added a power-play goal seven minutes later for a 4-1 difference.

Ella Anick tallied assists on both second-period goals, with Reece Hunt earning a secondary assist on the final goal. Alyssa Watkins had the helper on the opening goal, and Myers assisted on Beebe’s score.

The third period played out scoreless, largely in part to 10 saves from Hannah Hogenson in the frame. Hogenson finished with 29 saves on the night for BSU.

Julia Maguire and Emily Finach split time in goal for Lindenwood, respectively racking up 26 and 10 saves for the game.

The two teams will run it back for a 2:10 p.m. rematch on Saturday, Nov. 27, in Maryland Heights.





Bemidji State 4, Lindenwood 1

BSU 2 2 0 -- 4

LWU 1 0 0 -- 1

First period -- 1, BSU GOAL, Featherstone (Watkins), 2:30; 2, BSU GOAL, Beebe (Myers), 8:29, SH; 3, LWU GOAL, Corbin (Burt, Jorgensen), 14:36.

Second period -- 4, BSU GOAL, Vekich (Anick), 7:56; 5, BSU GOAL, Myers (Anick, Hunt), 14:50, PP.

Saves -- Hogenson (BSU) 29; Maguire (LWU) 26; Finach (LWU) 10.