TEMPE, Ariz. -- No. 20 Bemidji State takes on Arizona State in a split-day series at Oceanside Ice Arena. The puck drops at 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday.

Bemidji State is 7-5-0 and 6-2-0 in the CCHA. The Sun Devils are 6-6-0 and 5-1 at home.

Follow the action on our live blog.