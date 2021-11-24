BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team couldn’t slow down Payton Remick on Tuesday night, as the Roseau freshman winger produced a hat trick to bury the Jacks 5-1 at the Bemidji Community Arena.

Bella Webb struck first for BHS (0-4), netting a power-play goal off an assist from Chloe Hasbargen at 5:17 of the first period for the 1-0 advantage.

But Remick had two goals in the same frame, scoring 40 seconds later and then again with just 1:28 before intermission.

The Rams (2-1) added a goal in the second and two in the third, with Remick finishing her hat trick at 2:02 of the third period.

Payton Weidemann tallied 21 saves on 26 shots for Bemidji, while Jada Pelowski had 15 saves for Roseau.

The Lumberjacks will return from the Thanksgiving break with a 7:30 p.m. puck drop at Warroad on Tuesday, Nov. 30.





Roseau 5, Bemidji 1

ROS 2 1 2 -- 5

BHS 1 0 0 -- 1

First period -- 1, BHS GOAL, Webb (Hasbargen), 5:17, PP; 2, ROS GOAL, P. Remick (Lundbohm, Mertens), 5:57; 3, ROS GOAL, P. Remick (Mertens), 15:32.

Second period -- 4, ROS GOAL, Johnson (Stroot), 7:05, SH.

Third period -- 5, ROS GOAL, P. Remick (unassisted), 2:02; 6, ROS GOAL, Stroot (unassisted), 11:48.

Saves -- Weidemann (BHS) 21; Pelowski (ROS), 15.