BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team couldn’t slow down Payton Remick on Tuesday night, as the Roseau freshman winger produced a hat trick to bury the Jacks 5-1 at the Bemidji Community Arena.

Bella Webb struck first for BHS (0-4), netting a power-play goal off an assist from Chloe Hasbargen at 5:17 of the first period for the 1-0 advantage.

But Remick had two goals in the same frame, scoring 40 seconds later and then again with just 1:28 before intermission.

The Rams (2-1) added a goal in the second and two in the third, with Remick finishing her hat trick at 2:02 of the third period.

Payton Weidemann tallied 21 saves on 26 shots for Bemidji, while Jada Pelowski had 15 saves for Roseau.

Newsletter signup for email alerts

The Lumberjacks will return from the Thanksgiving break with a 7:30 p.m. puck drop at Warroad on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Bemidji junior Bella Webb (10) skates with the puck in the first period against Roseau on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the Bemidji Community Arena. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Bemidji junior Bella Webb (10) skates with the puck in the first period against Roseau on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the Bemidji Community Arena. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)

The Lumberjacks celebrate Bella Webb’s (10) goal in the first period against Roseau on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the Bemidji Community Arena. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
The Lumberjacks celebrate Bella Webb’s (10) goal in the first period against Roseau on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at the Bemidji Community Arena. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)



Roseau 5, Bemidji 1

ROS 2 1 2 -- 5

BHS 1 0 0 -- 1

First period -- 1, BHS GOAL, Webb (Hasbargen), 5:17, PP; 2, ROS GOAL, P. Remick (Lundbohm, Mertens), 5:57; 3, ROS GOAL, P. Remick (Mertens), 15:32.

Second period -- 4, ROS GOAL, Johnson (Stroot), 7:05, SH.

Third period -- 5, ROS GOAL, P. Remick (unassisted), 2:02; 6, ROS GOAL, Stroot (unassisted), 11:48.

Saves -- Weidemann (BHS) 21; Pelowski (ROS), 15.