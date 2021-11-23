Brock Faber is an official athlete for The Rink Live.

Brock Faber, a sophomore defenseman for the Minnesota Gophers, is the latest athlete announced as an ambassador for The Rink Live.

The hockey website, owned and operated by Forum Communications, announced Faber as one of the The Rink Live athletes. The site is partnering with athletes to expand The Rink Live brand as the go-to destination for North Dakota and Minnesota hockey coverage.

The first Minnesotan selected in the 2020 NHL Draft, Faber was the 45th overall pick by the Los Angeles Kings. Last season as a freshman, Faber was a Big Ten All-Freshmen Team selection. He is from Maple Grove, Minn., and spent two seasons with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.

“Brock is an exceptional athlete and person. He has represented Minnesota and Team USA with class and pride," said Pierre-Paul Lamoureux, a consultant with The Rink Live. "We are proud to have Brock representing The Rink Live as we continue to grow and build our presence in the hockey and news community.”

The NCAA changed its policy earlier this year to allow college athletes to benefit from name, image and likeness opportunities. Faber is the third hockey player to be named this week as an athlete for The Rink Live. Players also will be named to the team on Thursday and Friday. U.S. women's goalie Maddie Rooney and University of North Dakota defenseman Jake Sanderson were announced as team members earlier this week.

