Jake Sanderson is an official athlete for The Rink Live.

Jake Sanderson, a sophomore at the University of North Dakota
Jake Sanderson, a sophomore at the University of North Dakota

Forum Communications announced Monday that it is partnering with athletes to expand The Rink Live brand as the go-to destination for North Dakota and Minnesota hockey coverage. On Tuesday, The Rink Live added University of North Dakota defenseman Jake Sanderson as a brand ambassador.

Sanderson is a sophomore studying kinesiology at UND. This season, he leads the team in points. Sanderson is the second athlete announced as a representative for The Rink Live.

Newsletter signup for email alerts

“Our partnership with Jake Sanderson is significant. Jake exemplifies the core values of The Rink Live," said Pierre-Paul Lamoureux, a consultant with The Rink Live. "He’s a premier athlete, leader and person. As we continue to grow and lead in providing hockey news, we want to align with the premier players of today's game.”

The Rink Live will announce more athletes joining the team this week.

Former hockey player, coach, NHL scout and USHL Fargo Force head coach, Pierre-Paul Lamoureux will be joining Forum Communications Company as a project consultant for The Rink Live.
Former hockey player, coach, NHL scout and USHL Fargo Force head coach, Pierre-Paul Lamoureux will be joining Forum Communications Company as a project consultant for The Rink Live.

Jake Sanderson Bio: UND Hockey

Jake Sanderson, The Rink Live Athlete
Jake Sanderson, The Rink Live Athlete

Follow Jake Sanderson on Instagram

This season, Jake Sanderson leads UND Hockey in points.
This season, Jake Sanderson leads UND Hockey in points.

www.therinklive.com

Follow The Rink Live on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.