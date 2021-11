Brad Schlossman of the Grand Forks Herald and The Rink Live broke the story on the upheaval in the Omaha Lancers organization in the United States Hockey League that led to the league postponing three of the teams games last weekend. Schlossman also helps preview this weekend's nonconference matchup between the University of Minnesota at the University of North Dakota with The Rink Live's Jess Myers and Mick Hatten sponsored by NCHC.tv.