BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team held firm at No. 20 in the nation with the release of the latest USCHO poll on Monday.

The Beavers pulled down the final spot in the rankings for the second consecutive week after splitting its home series with Michigan Tech by 4-3 scores.

BSU tallied 75 points, down from 97 a week prior. In the latest poll, Boston College (88 points) and Northeastern (194) kept their slight leads on Bemidji State in 19th and 18th, respectively.

Minnesota State surged to No. 1 in the country with 38 first-place votes, jumping up from No. 1. Minnesota Duluth and Quinnipiac respectively leapt to Nos. 2 and 3, while Michigan -- last week’s No. 1 -- dropped to No. 4.

Minnesota State and Bemidji State are the only CCHA teams within the top 20. Michigan Tech (47 points), Bowling Green (11) and Northern Michigan (1) are all receiving votes.

BSU travels to Tempe, Ariz., for the Beavers’ first-ever series with Arizona State. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. Central on Wednesday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 26.