Maddie Rooney is an official athlete for The Rink Live.
Forum Communications announced Monday that it is partnering with athletes to expand The Rink Live brand as the go-to destination for North Dakota and Minnesota hockey coverage.
Maddie Rooney, goaltender for the 2018 U.S. women's team that defeated Canada in a shootout for the gold medal, is the first athlete announced as a representative for The Rink Live.
“We are excited to bring Maddie on board as a member of our Rink Live team," said Pierre-Paul Lamourex, a consultant with The Rink Live. "We want to become the premier hockey news content provider in the Upper Midwest. Having people of Maddie’s caliber supporting our initiative is a critical step in the right direction of The Rink Live.”
The Rink Live will announce more athletes joining the team this week.
Follow Maddie Rooney on Twitter and Instagram.