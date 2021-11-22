Maddie Rooney is an official athlete for The Rink Live.

Goalie Maddie Rooney backstopped the U.S. to the 2018 Olympic gold medal
Forum Communications announced Monday that it is partnering with athletes to expand The Rink Live brand as the go-to destination for North Dakota and Minnesota hockey coverage.

Maddie Rooney, goaltender for the 2018 U.S. women's team that defeated Canada in a shootout for the gold medal, is the first athlete announced as a representative for The Rink Live.

“We are excited to bring Maddie on board as a member of our Rink Live team," said Pierre-Paul Lamourex, a consultant with The Rink Live. "We want to become the premier hockey news content provider in the Upper Midwest. Having people of Maddie’s caliber supporting our initiative is a critical step in the right direction of The Rink Live.”

The Rink Live will announce more athletes joining the team this week.

Former hockey player, coach, NHL scout and USHL Fargo Force head coach, Pierre-Paul Lamoureux will be joining Forum Communications Company as a project consultant for The Rink Live.
Maddie Rooney Bio: Team USA

Maddie Rooney, The Rink Live Athlete
Welcome Maddie to The Rink Live Team as the U.S.  aims to repeat as gold medalists
