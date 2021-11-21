SUNRISE, Fla. — More often than not this season, the Minnesota Wild have been the faster team whenever they’ve set foot on the ice.

It has made for a highly entertaining product that fans across the Twin Cities have gravitated toward over the past couple of months. It’s also made for a highly successful product with the Wild currently sitting atop the Central Division.

That said, the Wild might’ve met their match against the Florida Panthers. They looked bigger, faster and stronger for large chunks of Saturday’s game at FLA Live Arena, and while the Wild showed some tenacity for 60 minutes of play, it wasn’t enough in a 5-4 loss to the Panthers.

The biggest discrepancy in play came early on, with the Wild looking overmatched for most of the first period. It finally caught up to them late in the frame as winger Owen Tippett put the Panthers ahead 1-0.

While the Wild slowly started to wake up in the second period, the Panthers pushed their lead to 2-0 thanks to a snipe from winger Frank Vatrano.

It probably shouldn’t come as a surprise that Wild battled back a few minutes later with Joel Eriksson Ek hammering home a perfect pass from Mats Zuccarello to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Those good feelings were rather short-lived, as Vatrano struck again late in the second period to restore the Panthers’ lead to 3-1.

Not long after that, Kevin Fiala had a couple of chances to help the Wild get back into the game. But he failed to convert on both occasions with goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky standing tall between the pipes.

That paved the way for the third period, where Kirill Kaprizov stepped up big time to make it 3-2. He raced through the neutral zone, caught a pass from Frederick Gaudreau and did what Fiala could not earlier in the game, beating Bobrovsky with a snipe.

Unfortunately for the Wild, the Panthers responded with a flurry as winger Carter Verhaeghe beat Dmitry Kulikov with a power move in front, then roofed a shot on Cam Talbot to make it 4-2.

In the final minute, Marcus Foligno briefly made things interesting, scoring with 45.1 seconds left to cut the deficit to 4-3. On the ensuing shift, center Sam Bennett scored an empty-net goal to make it 5-3 and put the game away for the Panthers.

In the waning seconds, Ryan Hartman scored to finalize the score at 5-4.

Wild captain Jared Spurgeon left with a lower-body injury midway through the first period and did not return. His status for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning is unclear.