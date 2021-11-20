Bemidji State women’s hockey head coach Jim Scanlan was succinct.

“No,” he said.

The Beavers’ return to Sanford Center after a two-week absence didn’t go quite as planned Friday afternoon. After some early chances for BSU, a fierce attack from No. 7 Minnesota Duluth took over and bullied Bemidji State’s defense to the tune of five goals in the first period and three in the third.

When it was all over, UMD (5-4, 5-4 WCHA) took the opener by nine goals.

“We got to come ready to play,” Scanlan said. “The tough part is we actually had a pretty decent start. We had some chances, but we did not finish.”

It was hard to find any silver linings in this loss, as the Beavers (2-7-2, 1-7-1 WCHA) struggled to create consistent scoring chances while conceding goals left and right. One that remains is that BSU will have a chance to try again tomorrow.

Hannah Hogenson, two weeks after a 56-save shutout against No. 1 Wisconsin, was under siege for most of the game in a way even the Badgers could not replicate. She collected 41 saves, but the Bulldogs’ pressure eventually burst the Beavers’ defensive dam, something not even Hogenson could account for.

“It just seemed like we sagged a little bit after they got a couple (goals),” Scanlan said. “We can't expect our goalie, in this case Hannah, to stand on her head every time she plays and keep it at zero. I mean, that's just unrealistic. And it seemed like that's what we were doing.”

Bemidji State has a young team to begin with, but the Beavers got younger when fifth-year seniors Kerigan Dowhy and Lydia Passolt went down with injuries. With both of the fifth-year leaders still out, younger players have had to step in and step up for BSU.

“I think our younger girls have definitely stepped up,” said Paige Beebe, one of the remaining healthy fifth-years. “They've done a lot of growing, and you can tell that from week to week. I think they get exceedingly better. We have more trust in them.”

The Beavers trust their younger players, but they’ve still had to grow up fast against a schedule littered with top-10 teams. Sometimes, it can be a lot to process for a first- or second-year player.

“If they've not played these different teams, I think just understanding that each team's a little bit different, but not focusing so much on them, is (important),” Beebe said. “We have to come out hard right away, play our game, and not be afraid just because of who we're playing.”

Bemidji State gets one more shot at the UMD juggernaut on Saturday, and it doesn't plan to waste it.

“We should be feisty,” Beebe said. “We should (have) a little sneakiness, and we should want to come out tomorrow and just hammer them. We don't want a repeat of this. But at the same time, we have to come out and just have a drive to put the puck in the net and win a game.”

The Beavers and Bulldogs will face off again at 2:01 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Sanford Center.

Minnesota Duluth 9, Bemidji State 0

UMD 5 1 3 -- 9

BSU 0 0 0 -- 0

First period -- 1, UMD GOAL, Hughes (Giguere), 2:26; 2, UMD GOAL, Hewett (McMahon, Linser), 11:33, PP; 3, UMD GOAL, Klein (Giguere, Hughes), 12:36; 4, UMD GOAL, Van Wieren (O’Brien), 15:11; 5, UMD GOAL, Linser (Van Wieren), 18:59, 4v4.

Second period -- 6, UMD GOAL, Hanley (Giguere, Jobst-Smith), 17:29.

Third period -- 7, UMD GOAL, Skinner (Linser, Van Wieren), 7:35; 8, UMD GOAL, Klein (Giguere, Hughes), 8:09; 9, UMD GOAL, Rogge (Giguere, Hughes), 15:12, PP.

Saves -- Hogenson (BSU) 41; Soderberg (UMD) 20.