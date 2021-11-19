THIEF RIVER FALLS -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team was shut out for the second straight game Thursday in Thief River Falls, falling 3-0 to the Prowlers to drop to 0-3 on the young season.

TRF scored once in each period, while the Lumberjacks didn’t get any shots past Prowlers goalie Bell Hamre, who stopped all 32 she faced.

Jenae Johnson scored in the first period, Gretchen Cota in the second and Danielle Niebuhr in the third to give TRF all the goals it would need.

The shot distribution was relatively even, with Thief River Falls holding a slight 38-32 advantage as BHS goalie Payton Weidemann collected 35 saves.

The Jacks return to the rink against Roseau at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at Bemidji Community Arena.





Thief River Falls 3, Bemidji 0

BHS 0 0 0 -- 0

TRF 1 1 1 -- 3

First period -- 1, TRF GOAL, Johnson (Amiot), 15:35.

Second period -- 2, TRF GOAL, Cota (unassisted), 16:29.

Third period -- 3, TRF GOAL, Niebuhr (Johnson, Amiot), 13:17.

Saves -- Weidemann (BHS) 35; Hamre (TRF) 32.