BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men's hockey team is back in the national rankings.

The Beavers pulled down the No. 20 spot in the USCHO.com poll on Monday, ensuring that their time on the outside only lasted one week. Monday's appearance was the team's seventh of the season.

Additionally, two players earned CCHA weekly awards for their efforts in a weekend sweep over Lake Superior State.

Owen Sillinger was named the league's Forward of the Week, and Jere Vaisanen was honored as the Rookie of the Week.

Sillinger led all Bemidji State players in scoring on the weekend. He posted two goals and two assists during Friday's 5-4 win, and he added a goal on Saturday as part of a 4-2 victory.

Vaisanen netted his first collegiate goal midway through Saturday's contest. But he wasn't done there, bagging his second later in the game.

Elsewhere in the weekly awards, Northern Michigan's Ben Newhouse was the Defenseman of the Week, and teammate Rico DiMatteo was the Goaltender of the Week.

Bemidji State returns to the ice to host Michigan Tech on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19-20. Puck drop is set for 7:07 p.m. Friday and 6:07 p.m. Saturday.