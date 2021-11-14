EAST GRAND FORKS -- The Bemidji High School girls hockey team opened its season with a 4-3 loss to East Grand Forks, coming up just short against the Green Wave on Saturday afternoon in EGF.

Megan Berg got the scoring started for the Lumberjacks 1:30 into the game off an assist from Kristen McClellan. EGF (1-0) soon answered with a Kara Ellis score at 9:11, followed by a Laura Pesch score at 12:48 to take the lead.

But the fun wasn’t nearly over in the first period. McClellan made her presence felt once again with an unassisted game-tying score at 13:09, but Ellis countered with another at 15:00 to give the Green Wave the 3-2 lead after one.

East Grand Forks added on in the second period when Blake Schultz scored at 13:20 to double up the difference. Bemidji (0-1) responded with another unassisted strike by McClellan on the power play at 3:25, but the Jacks could not find the equalizer down the stretch.

Goaltender Payton Weidemann stopped 32 shots for Bemidji, while the Green Wave’s Ashley Corbett stopped 21.

The Jacks return to the ice for their home debut at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the Bemidji Community Arena.





East Grand Forks 4, Bemidji 3

BHS 2 0 1 -- 3

EGF 3 1 0 -- 4

First period -- 1, BHS GOAL, Berg (McClellan), 1:30; 2, EGF GOAL, Ellis (Beck), 9:11; 3, EGF GOAL, Pesch (Lukach), 12:48; 4, BHS GOAL, McClellan (unassisted), 13:09; 5, EGF GOAL, Ellis (D’Heilly), 15:00.

Second period -- 6, EGF GOAL, Schultz (Ellis), 13:20.

Third period -- 7, BHS GOAL, McClellan (unassisted), 3:25, PP.

Saves -- Weidemann (BHS) 32; Corbett (EGF) 21.