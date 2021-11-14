SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team earned a series sweep with a 4-2 win over Lake Superior State in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich, on Saturday, closing out its second perfect weekend of the season and improving to 6-4 (5-1 CCHA).

The Lakers came out swiftly in the first period, getting on the scoreboard at 3:37 on a Cole Craft goal. But the Beavers turned the tide, with Finnish freshman forward Jere Vaisanen scoring his first career goal at 9:44. Fellow freshman Jakub Lewandowski added another at 12:28.

BSU squandered some opportunities to stretch the lead in the second period, including 45 seconds of 5-on-3 time. Nevertheless, the Beavers maintained the 2-1 advantage heading into the third.

In the final period, Bemidji State seized control with Vaisanen’s second goal, an unassisted score that gave BSU a 3-1 lead at 3:29.

Lake State responded with a score by Miroslav Mucha at 13:16 to put the pressure back on the Beavers. But Bemidji State was up to the task once again, shutting down the Lakers’ attack and even adding an empty-net goal by Owen Sillinger, his third goal of the series, to close out the game.

BSU netminder Gavin Enright tallied 25 saves on 27 shots on the afternoon.

The Beavers return home for a series with Michigan Tech on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19-20, at the Sanford Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. Friday and 6:07 p.m. Saturday.





Bemidji State 4, Lake Superior State 2

BSU 2 0 2 -- 4

LSSU 1 0 1 -- 2

First period -- 1, LSSU GOAL, Craft (Manz, Bengtsson), 3:37; 2, BSU GOAL, Vaisanen (Myers), 9:44; 3, BSU GOAL, Lewandowski (Kirkup), 12:28.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 4, BSU GOAL, Vaisanen (unassisted), 3:29; 5, LSSU GOAL, Mucha (Nixon, Manz), 13:16; 6, BSU GOAL, O. Sillinger (Ierullo, Johnson), 18:48, EN.

Saves -- Enright (BSU) 25, Langenegger (LSSU) 24.