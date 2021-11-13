Fortunately for the Beavers, two brief stretches in which the Lakers scored two goals each weren’t enough to undo the consistent effort BSU displayed all game, and Bemidji State pulled out a 5-4 win in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., to improve to 5-4 and 4-1 in CCHA competition.

The Beavers took control early, as Alex Ierullo and Owen Sillinger notched power-play goals six minutes apart in the first period. Their defense shut out Lake State in the opening frame, conceding just five shots on goal while preventing the first part of a power play and completing the kill early in the second.

But the Lakers opened up the period shortly afterward, as their speed gave BSU some difficulty. Benito Posa got Lake State on the board at 4:42 and scored again at 7:56 to tie the game at 2-2.

Shortly thereafter, Bemidji State took two penalties in rapid succession. Tyler Kirkup was whistled for holding at 8:50 and Owen Sillinger for boarding at 9:37, giving the Beavers a two-man disadvantage for 1:13.

Not only did they kill both penalties, they reassumed control of the game. Lukas Sillinger scored on a collaboration with Owen to retake the lead at 13:17, and Tyler Kirkup slid in a shot near the crease at 18:07 to give BSU a two-goal lead into the break.

The third period was mostly a battle of attrition, as Bemidji State leaned on the puck to try to ice the contest. It was successful for most of the duration, as the Beavers even picked up an insurance goal by Owen Sillinger at 17:51.

It got worse from there. The Lakers attacked with a vengeance, netting a Louis Boudon goal at 18:27, mere seconds after BSU stretched the lead. Then, the shocker -- Posa earned a hat trick with an extra-attacker score at 19:29.

The intensity ratcheted up in the building with 30 seconds remaining, despite some fans -- understandably -- having departed minutes earlier, thinking the matchup was decided. But despite some good looks, Lake State couldn’t find the net once more, and Bemidji State held on for the 5-4 victory.

Sophomore goaltender Gavin Enright stopped 20 shots for the Beavers, none more crucial than those in the final seconds.

BSU returns to the ice at 5:07 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, to close out the series with the Lakers in Sault Ste. Marie.





Bemidji State 5, Lake Superior State 4

BSU 2 2 1 -- 5

LSSU 0 2 2 -- 4

First period -- 1, BSU GOAL, Ierullo (O. Sillinger, Somoza), 6:18, PP; 2, BSU GOAL, O. Sillinger (Ierullo, Armour), 12:04, PP.

Second period -- 3, LSSU GOAL, Posa (Cole, Nordqvist), 4:42; 4, LSSU GOAL, Posa (Bengtsson, Boudon), 7:56; 5, BSU GOAL, L. Sillinger (O. Sillinger, Ierullo), 13:17; 6, BSU GOAL, Kirkup (Lewandowski), 18:07.

Third period -- 7, BSU GOAL, O. Sillinger (L. Sillinger), 17:51; 8, LSSU GOAL, Boudon (Bengtsson, Mucha), 18:27; 9, LSSU GOAL, Posa (Craft, Boudon), 19:29.

Saves -- Enright (BSU) 20, Eisele (LSSU) 24.