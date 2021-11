Ben Holden has been doing play-by-play announcing for college hockey games since 2004. Last season, he unexpectedly was let go by the CBS Sports Network after helping broadcast the NCHC Pod in Omaha. Holden has rebounded and is now doing telecasts of KHL games and is also continuing to work college hockey games. He discusses his career, the KHL and more with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers.