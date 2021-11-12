LAS VEGAS — As shaky as the Minnesota Wild looked in the opening 20 minutes of Thursday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights, nothing encapsulated their struggles quite like their inability to score on a 5-on-3 midway through the game.

With the Golden Knights doing everything in their power to throw the game away — defensemen Nicolas Hague and Alex Pietrangelo dumped the puck into the seats on back-to-back shifts — the Wild failed to take advantage.

The best look came late in the 5-on-3 as Joel Eriksson Ek had a chance in front of goaltender Laurent Brossoit. He put the puck right in his chest.

For the Wild, that missed opportunity was a microcosm of the game as a whole. They waited too long to get going against the Golden Knights, even though star players like Mark Stone, Max Pacioretty and William Karlsson were out of the lineup.

In the end, the Wild suffered a 3-2 loss at T-Mobile Arena, which will go down as a missed opportunity in the record books.

After looking so dominant in Wednesday’s game over the Arizona Coyotes — take that win with a grain of salt — the Wild looked like a completely different team for most of Thursday’s game against the Golden Knights.

No doubt the Wild having start times less than 24 hours a part played a role in the sluggishness. And the Golden Knights made them pay throughout the first period by winning nearly every battle imaginable.

Honestly, if it wasn’t for Cam Talbot, the Wild might’ve gotten blown out in the opening 20 minutes. They couldn’t keep control of the puck and the Golden Knights finally broke through with winger Paul Cotter scoring the first goal of his NHL career to make it 1-0. Not to be outdone, winger Jonas Rondbjerg stretched the lead to 2-0 roughly 10 minutes later with the first goal of his NHL career.

Those milestone moments forced the Wild to chase the game for the umpteenth time this season.

While the struggles on the power play were a bad omen for the Wild, a bad turnover by Matt Dumba late in the second period made things 10 times worse. Instead of putting the puck deep, Dumba got careless with the puck in the neutral, and a few seconds later, winger Jonathan Marchessault made him pay with a snipe to make it 3-0.

It probably shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Wild made things interesting down the stretch. That’s been their calling card this season.

The comeback effort started early in the third period with Jared Spurgeon burying a pretty pass from Kirill Kaprizov to cut the deficit to 3-1. Later in the frame, Ryan Hartman scored on bended knee to make it 3-2 heading into the home stretch.

That was as close as the Wild got as they couldn’t muster the tying goal in the final minutes.