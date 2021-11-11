BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team has endured a grueling schedule so far. All of the teams the Beavers have faced in the 2021-22 season have been ranked or receiving votes in the USCHO poll.

BSU has played eight games. Seven of them have had one-goal winning margins. The lone exception? A 4-2 loss to Minnesota Duluth, in which the Beavers conceded a late empty-net goal while attempting to erase a one-score deficit.

In theory, though, a week off should have Bemidji State refreshed and ready to battle against another team receiving votes -- Lake Superior State. But is that true?

“You can't tell,” head coach Tom Serratore said. “None of us know. Again, we're not mind readers. We don't have a crystal ball. The whole idea of a week off is to try to get refreshed, and it's to hit the reset button, but who knows?

“I've done this a long time, and there's times you've come off break and your guys have been good, and there's times they've been rusty. So only time will tell. But I think a weekend off is always beneficial for the coaching staff and the players.”

One thing the free week should have given BSU is an opportunity to heal nagging injuries. The Beavers should be nearly at full strength as they head to Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. They’ll need that against the Lakers, who have established themselves early in the year as one of the CCHA’s top contenders.

“They're having a heck of a season right now,” Serratore said. “And their staff’s doing a great job. They had a lot of turnover from last year, a heck of a hockey team, an NCAA Tournament team. They're just dialed in. They're continuing on from where they left off last year.”

Lake State stands at 7-4-1 (3-1 CCHA) one year after winning the WCHA Tournament championship. What makes them successful this season? Ask a defenseman.

“We've seen that they have had a lot of offensive goals this year,” BSU blueliner Elias Rosén said. “They have a brilliant power play, so we need to bear down on that again. We've been a bit off on that.

“But if we can get the PK going again and we can get some power-play goals, we should be able to get their special team (percentages) to go down. I feel that's a huge component to win these games this weekend.”

Bemidji State comes into the series 4-4 overall, with a 3-1 record in CCHA play. While the .500 record has failed to impress nationally, resulting in the Beavers dropping out of the USCHO poll for the first time this week, their schedule has been relentless in its difficulty.

BSU would love to have more wins, but the team recognizes how challenging it has been to get them with this slate.

“We didn't want to get off to the 4-4 (start), but that's what happened,” Rosén said. “… We talked about it today, 4-4 is not bad against the teams we've played. … (The games) can bounce either way. So we just felt like we wanted one more win, but it didn't come anywhere.”

The Beavers will have the opportunity to pick up two more wins this weekend, which would likely vault them back into the rankings and continue their quest toward the MacNaughton Cup.

“If we can get dialed in and win two games here, get a road sweep maybe, get off to the next weekend at home against (Michigan) Tech -- we just want to get going again,” Rosén said. “We want to feel like we're on a winning track again.”

Bemidji State faces Lake State at 6:07 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, and 5:07 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, in Sault Ste. Marie.