SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. -- Bemidji State, which idly fell out of the top 20 rankings this week, heads to Michigan to face Lake Superior State in a CCHA matchup.

The Beavers are 3-1-0, 4-4-0 overall. The Lakers are 3-1-0 with an overtime win and 7-4-1 overall.

The puck drops at 6:07 p.m. Friday at Taffy Abel Arena.

Follow the action on our live blog.