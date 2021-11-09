In a vacuum, Minnesota Wild prospects like defenseman Calen Addison, winger Adam Beckman, and center Connor Dewar are good enough to play in the NHL.

They proved that over the past week, stepping into the lineup on short notice, and making a noticeable impact, while the team navigated COVID protocol.

But with the Wild roster slowly returning to full strength, Addison, Beckman, and Dewar have been reassigned to the minors. They have since rejoined the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League with hopes of getting back to the NHL in the near future.

It seems only a matter of time before that happens. As coach Dean Evason noted, this is part of the process for a young player trying to make a name for himself.

He referenced how he got sent down more than a half-dozen times during his rookie season as a player. Same goes for Wild general manager Bill Guerin, who was up and down to start his career, then went on to play more than 1,250 games in the NHL.

“We talked to those guys this morning and told them to stay the course,” Evason said. “We want them to go down there and compete their butt off.”

Though each prospect provided a spark during their short stint in the NHL, Beckman especially stood out with his ability as a playmaker. His best play came late in Saturday’s win over the Penguins in Pittsburgh as he corralled a puck behind the net and threaded a pass to defenseman Matt Dumba on the doorstep.

A few seconds later, winger Ryan Hartman hammered home a rebound to send the game to overtime.

“Not only a gritty play, a skilled play,” Evason said of Beckman playing a role in the tying goal. “He collects it, kind of curls it behind the net, then is able to put it between the sticks and skates of a defender to get (Dumba) the puck.”

Those are the types of plays Beckman is capable of making on a consistent basis. In the meantime, though, the Wild need him to continue to develop his skill set in the minors.

“They should be mad because they played really well,” Evason said. “At this point in time we don’t have room for them and they haven’t outplayed somebody that’s here. You need guys getting called up all the time. You need guys that pull in the same direction. We want everybody in our organization to do that.”

Zuccarello returns

Despite missing nearly two weeks of action while in COVID protocol, winger Mats Zuccarello impressed in his return to the lineup during Sunday’s win over the New York Islanders. He played on the top line alongside Freddy Gaudreau and opposite Kirill Kaprizov, and looked very comfortable in his role.

Not surprisingly, Zuccarello effortlessly dished passes to Kaprizov, and vice versa, picking up right where they left off before the brief pause.

“You get Kirill with Zuccy and it’s like he’s got a security blanket,” Evason said. “He can just go. He just makes plays. They see each other.”

Greenway update

After missing the past four games with a lower-body injury, winger Jordan Greenway is on the mend. While it’s unclear when he will return to the lineup, it seems like it could be sooner rather than later.

Who comes out of the lineup when Greenway is ready to go back in?

“We will have to make a decision,” Evason said. “We have probably six combinations on the wall right now.”