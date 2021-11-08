BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team dropped out of the USCHO Division I Men’s Hockey Poll Monday after an idle week, moving from No. 20, the last spot in the poll, to the unranked team receiving the third-most votes.

The Beavers (4-4, 3-1 CCHA) were passed by Northeastern and Ohio State, who rose from unranked to Nos. 17 and 18, respectively. Michigan Tech leads the teams receiving votes with 94, followed by Bowling Green State with 89. BSU received 77 votes.

Other CCHA teams represented in the poll include No. 3 Minnesota State, which received two first-place votes, Lake Superior State, which received 46 votes, and Northern Michigan, which received seven votes.

No. 1 St. Cloud State (42 first-place votes) and No. 2 Michigan (three) round out the top three.

Bemidji State returns to the ice to face Lake Superior State Friday and Saturday, Nov. 12-13, in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.