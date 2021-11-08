The Bemidji State women’s hockey sophomore earned her second straight goaltender of the week nod from the WCHA after stopping a career-high 56 shots to earn her first career shutout and a 0-0 tie for the Beavers in Madison, Wis., against the No. 1 Wisconsin Badgers.

Hogenson shut UW out for three periods and a five-minute overtime on Saturday. She did not play in BSU’s matchup with Wisconsin on Sunday, an 8-1 Badgers win.

Fifty-six saves tied Hogenson for seventh-best in a game in Bemidji State history. It was only the fourth time the Beavers have shut out UW and the third time on the road.

St. Cloud State’s Mackenzie Bourgerie was named the WCHA forward of the week, Ohio State’s Sophie Jaques was named the defender of the week and Wisconsin’s Sarah Wozniewicz was named the rookie of the week after accumulating one goal and two assists against BSU on Sunday.

The Beavers return to the ice against Minnesota Duluth for a two-game series Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19-20, at the Sanford Center.