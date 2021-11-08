MADISON, Wis. -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team was blown out of LaBahn Arena in Madison, Wis., Sunday, as the No. 1 Wisconsin Badgers reversed their scoring woes and totaled eight goals, including six in the second period, in an 8-1 win.

The win came one night after the Beavers earned a 0-0 tie on the strength of a career-high 56 saves from sophomore goaltender Hannah Hogenson.

But Hogenson was not in net on Sunday, and it made a big difference.

Senior forward Paige Beebe scored the first goal of the weekend by either team 2:37 into the game off assists from linemates Graysen Myers and Reece Hunt. It was all downhill from there, though, as Wisconsin countered with two scores by Sarah Wozniewicz and Caitlin Schneider to take the lead into intermission.

It only got worse in the second period. Nicole LaMantia scored 54 seconds in, Daryl Watts added another at 3:02, Casey O’Brien notched one at 4:33 and Watts struck again at 7:54 on the power play at 7:56.

Watts earned a hat trick with a third at 16:21, and Schneider added a second at 17:05.

Senior Lexi Baker started in net for the Beavers and saved 12 shots but conceded four goals in 23:02 of game action. Freshman Abbie Thompson relieved her and recorded 23 saves to close out the contest but also allowed four goals.

BSU has a week off before returning to action against Minnesota Duluth at 3:01 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at the Sanford Center.





No. 1 Wisconsin 8, Bemidji State 1

BSU 1 0 0 -- 1

UW 2 6 0 -- 8

First period -- 1, BSU GOAL, Beebe (Myers, Hunt), 2:37; 2, UW GOAL, Woznewicz (Schneider, Nealey), 12:56; 3, UW GOAL, Schneider (Wozniewicz, Nealey), 14:52.

Second period -- 4, UW GOAL, LaMantia (Pettet, Watts), 0:54; 5, UW GOAL, Watts (Kotlowski, Wheeler), 3:02; 6, UW GOAL, O’Brien (Wheeler, Wozniewicz), 4:33; 7, UW GOAL, Watts (Bowlby, O’Brien), 7:54, PP; 8, UW GOAL, Watts (Shirley, Edwards), 16:21; 9, UW GOAL, Schneider (LaMantia, Edwards), 17:05.

Third period -- No scoring.

Saves -- Baker (BSU) 12; Thompson (BSU) 23; Blair (UW) 11; Kronish (UW) 2.