ST. PAUL -- You could tell how badly the Minnesota Wild wanted to win Sunday’s game for goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen.

Whether it was Matt Dumba sprawling across the crease to save a surefire goal early, or Jonas Brodin making a couple of incredible defensive plays late, the Wild played their butts off in front of Kahkonen, who has had his fair share of struggles over the past year or so.

In the end, the Wild finished off their latest comeback with a 5-2 win over the New York Islanders, and in the process, Kahkonen notched his first win of this season.

On the heels of a highly emotional win less than 24 hours earlier, the Wild understood the assignment entering Sunday’s game.

As thrilling as the 5-4 shootout win over the Pittsburgh Penguins was in the grand scheme of things, the Wild knew they had to shift their focus to the Islanders if they wanted to have any chance of sweeping the back-to-back.

That said, the Wild fell behind early on in the contest, which has become a familiar refrain this season.

With the Wild set to honor longtime face of the franchise Zach Parise in his first game back in Twin Cities since being cut this past offseason, another Minnesotan decided to make it his unofficial homecoming, too.

After the crowd at the Xcel Energy Center gave Parise a well-deserved standing ovation early in the game, Edina native Anders Lee proceeded to steal the show as the night progressed.

After a back-and-forth first period in which the Wild defended well in front of backup Kaapo Kahkonen, Lee swooped in at the last moment to make it 1-0 in favor of the Islanders. He did so by hammering home a loose puck in the slot to spoil an otherwise solid effort from the Wild.

Then, after Nick Bjugstad helped the Wild tie the score at 1-1 midway through the second period, Lee responded a couple of minutes later, finishing off a pretty feed from teammate Matthew Barzal to restore the Islanders lead to 2-1.

That set the stage for the latest comeback bid by the Wild in the third period, starting with a snipe from Ryan Hartman to tie the game at 2-2, and continuing with a sniper from Brandon Duhaime to push the Wild in front 3-2.

In the final couple of minutes, Brodin added an empty-net goal to make it 4-2, and Dumba cashed in on an empty-net goal as well to finalize the score at 5-2.