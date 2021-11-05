Jayson Hajdu was the long-time sports information director for the University of North Dakota and well-known in the college hockey circle. His wife got a new job and he left UND, moved to Kansas City and has been working for The National Museum of Toys and Miniatures. After three years away from the college hockey scene, he was recently hired as the new director of communications for College Hockey Inc. He discusses his career, college hockey, his new position and more with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers.