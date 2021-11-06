MADISON, Wis. -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team entered the den of No. 1 Wisconsin on Saturday in Madison, Wis., and emerged with a well-earned 0-0 tie. Sophomore goaltender Hannah Hogenson recorded 56 saves, a new career high, to keep UW off the scoreboard.

The Badgers won the shootout 1-0 after a scoreless five-minute 3-on-3 overtime session and earned an extra point in the WCHA standings.

Hogenson was the undisputed star of the game for BSU, making save after athletic save to keep the vaunted Wisconsin attack off the scoresheet. The Beavers’ defense killed multiple crucial penalties in the second period, including 39 seconds of 5-on-3 time.

UW finished 0-for-3 on the power play while avoiding the penalty box itself.

Hogenson was the constant through it all, as the Badgers never relented in their attack. They recorded 107 total shots, nearly tripling the Beavers’ 38.

UW did score one goal in the second, but it was called back for offsides after Bemidji State head coach Jim Scanlan challenged the no-call.

Reigning USCHO player of the year Daryl Watts posted the lone score in the shootout after overtime, sliding the only puck past Hogenson all afternoon.

BSU’s reward for playing the No. 1 team in the country so well? Another shot at the Badgers at 2:01 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, in Madison.





No. 1 Wisconsin 0, Bemidji State 0 (UW wins SO 1-0)

BSU 0 0 0 0 -- 0

UW 0 0 0 0 -- 0

First period -- No scoring.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- No scoring.

Overtime -- No scoring.

Shootout -- UW wins 1-0.

Saves -- Hogenson (BSU) 56; Blair (UW) 14.