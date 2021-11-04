BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team has faced some excellent opponents this season. No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Minnesota are two of the best teams the sport has to offer.

But they’re not the best.

That would be the undefeated, No. 1 Wisconsin Badgers (12-0, 8-0 WCHA), who finished off a sweep of the Buckeyes two weekends ago, handing OSU its lone losses of the year.

But the Beavers aren’t backing down from the tall task.

“Our attitude is we get to,” head coach Jim Scanlan said. “We get to go down there and play them. And obviously, it's a great challenge, but it's a great opportunity.”

BSU is once again focusing on itself ahead of the trip to Madison, Wis., where the team should be greeted by a unique atmosphere.

“It's an environment unlike any you see in our game,” Scanlan said. “It's going to be 21 (or) 2,200 people in there. Very loud. The band, you know, it's just, you can't help but get fired up to play them.”

Wisconsin doesn’t just present a great setting to play hockey -- they line up some pretty good players, too. The defending national champions boast 2020-21 USCHO Player of the Year Daryl Watts and a 60-11 goal differential this season.

But Bemidji State (2-5-1, 1-5-0 WCHA) has faith in the way it has played against top opponents and is ready for another difficult matchup.

“I always kind of get excited for them,” senior forward Graysen Myers said. “It's always fun being able to play the teams that are ranked and kind of try to work your way up there with them.”

BSU was able to do so against Clarkson, earning a win and a tie over a CU team receiving votes. The Beavers were unable to earn any points in their series against Minnesota and Ohio State.

They did, though, improve from game one to game two in both series. The trick against the Badgers will be playing their best hockey in both games.

“We have to have a great start,” Scanlan said. “You can't fall behind a team like that. They're just so tough defensively. Obviously, they have great skill throughout their lineup. But they play a very solid, structured game and they don't give you a lot of chances, and they don't give you many second opportunities.

“But at the same time, the last three weekends, our team’s really faced a lot of really talented players. So that part of it isn't going to be new.”

Bemidji State has gained some confidence in its power play, which scored in the final game against Minnesota for the first time since the end of the 2019-20 season. While this doesn’t guarantee any power-play success against Wisconsin, it does give the Beavers confidence that they have an additional weapon with which to attack the fierce Badgers defense.

“First and foremost, just shooting the puck more,” Myers said of how BSU can keep scoring. “We kind of say we have like an eight-second rule, and when you first get that power play, trying to get a shot within the first eight seconds can be beneficial.

“And I think just kind of keeping that thought in mind of, ‘Shoot the puck, don't try to make it too pretty.’ Just shoot the puck and I think it'll eventually start coming. And it was great to get that first one, but there's definitely more where that came from.”

BSU faces the Badgers at 2:01 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 6-7, at LaBahn Arena in Madison.