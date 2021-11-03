ST. PAUL -- Kirill Kaprizov scored at 2:02 of overtime and the Minnesota Wild snapped a two-game losing streak with a 5-4 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

Kaprizov one-timed a crossing pass from Kevin Fiala from the right circle inside the right post for his third career overtime winner. It was the first goal of the season for the reigning Calder Trophy winner, who also had an assist.

Marcus Foligno scored two goals, the 10th multi-goal game of his career, and Calen Addison and Nico Sturm also scored goals for Minnesota, which improved to 3-0 in overtime this season. Cam Talbot finished with 24 saves.

Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist and Josh Norris, Nick Paul and Chris Tierney also scored goals for Ottawa, which lost its ninth consecutive game against the Wild. Michael Del Zotto added two assists while Filip Gustavsson stopped 38 of 43 shots.

Minnesota scored twice in a 27-second span to take a quick 2-0 lead in the first period. Foligno started the scoring with a goalmouth rebound of a Jared Spurgeon shot. Addison followed with his first career NHL goal on a shot from the right point that caromed in off the shoulder of Del Zotto, who was tied up with Wild center Ryan Hartman in front of the crease.

Ottawa cut it to 2-1 midway through the period when Paul deflected a shot by Connor Brown past Talbot for his third goal of the season. But Sturm put Minnesota back in front by two goals less than three minutes later when he buried a loose puck past Gustavsson's blocker side during a goalmouth scramble.

The Senators then rebounded to take a 4-3 lead with three goals in a 5:36 span early in the second period. Batherson cut it to 3-2 with a rising shot from the right circle that went in off Talbot's left shoulder. Minnesota challenged that Norris had knocked down the puck down with a high stick earlier in the play, but after a lengthy video review, the goal was allowed to stand and the Wild picked up a delay of game penalty.

Norris then tied it 3-3 on a power-play goal with a backdoor rebound through Talbot's pads, Norris' sixth goal of the season. Tierney made it 4-3 when a shot by Tyler Ennis deflected in off his elbow.

Minnesota tied it later in the period with a power-play goal by Foligno, who knocked in a crossing path from Matt Dumba into the left corner of the net for his fourth goal of the season.