After netting a goal in the Oct. 15 season opener against the Anaheim Ducks, and a couple of assists in the games that immediately followed, Fiala looked poised for the breakout season he confidently promised back in training camp.

Instead, the 25-year-old from Switzerland has ghosted his teammates during the latest slump of his young career. He will enter Tuesday’s game against the Ottawa Senators at Xcel Energy Center scoreless in five consecutive games, and even worse, has fallen back into his old habits of taking unnecessary risks in his search of offense.

His lack of success on the ice has manifested itself off the ice as Fiala declined interview requests following losses at Seattle and Colorado over the weekend. He spoke to reporters after Monday’s practice at TRIA Rink in downtown St. Paul and took accountability for his recent struggles.

“I feel I’m a goal-scorer, and if I don’t score goals in some games, it’s getting a little bit in my head,” he said. “I’ve been long enough in the league to know that it can’t happen. Just have to stay with it, stick with it, be a good teammate, be happy, and do a lot of other things.”

That answer from Fiala is a sign of maturity. Not only did he own up to thinking too much on the ice, he emphasized how he needs to find a way to make an impact when he’s not scoring goals. He’s playing on the penalty kill for the first time in his career, for example, and understands his effort in that realm can make a difference.

“It’s not always just scoring goals,” he said. “Sometimes, for me, it’s a good game just to have a good defensive game. It’s not always just being offensive. Of course I want to be offensive. Of course I want to score every game. But it’s not going to happen.”

Still, the truth is the Wild need Fiala to be a top-tier scorer. Especially with skilled winger Mats Zuccarello currently in COVID protocol.

If Monday’s practice was any indication, coach Dean Evason is trying to get Fiala going by playing him alongside center Joel Eriksson Ek and hulking winger Marcus Foligno.

Asked about his scoring drought, Fiala quickly noted, “There’s still 74 games left.” He mentioned how he’s hit the post a few times this season, and how the power play as a whole has garnered quite a few good looks, narrowly missing out on scoring goals.

“We had so many chances that just didn’t go our way,” he said. “It’s a little unlucky right now, so if it turns, it turns, and hopefully very soon. What I can do right now is just come here and have fun and work hard.”

How has he stayed positive in the meantime?

“You know, we’re 5-3-0 right now, so it’s going well for the team,” Fiala added. “That’s how I stay positive. It’s just awesome to get every day to work with this group. Just having fun. I’m not concerned. I’m sure it’s going to turn and go the right way.”

The most encouraging thing about Fiala is he’s gone through these slumps in the past, and whenever he finds the back of the net, the goals usually start coming in bunches.

“On my best times in my career, I’m not thinking about hockey,” he said. “Just playing hockey and it goes in. Sometimes it’s just squeezing the stick too hard and thinking too much, and that can’t happen.”