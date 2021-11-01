Joe O'Donnell has paid some dues before the Minnesota Wild hired him as a radio play-by-play announcer. O'Donnell, who grew up in Havertown, Pa., started his broadcasting career at the University of Delaware as a color commentator for its club hockey team. After graduating from college, O'Donnell worked for the Reading Royals (2003-05) and Idaho Steelheads (2005-08) in the ECHL and then in the AHL for the Wild's affiliates (Houston Aeros, 2008-13; and Iowa Wild, 2013-21). He discusses his career, this season's Wild team, some Wild prospects and more with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers.