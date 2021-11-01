BLOOMINGTON -- Hannah Hogenson was rewarded on Monday for withstanding an avalanche of pucks over the weekend.

The Bemidji State women’s hockey netminder was named the WCHA’s Goaltender of the Week after racking up an astounding 85 saves in two games against No. 3 Minnesota.

Hogenson stopped a career-high 52 shots on Friday and another 33 on Saturday. The sophomore from Anchorage, Alaska, was 85-for-93 overall on save opportunities, good for a save percentage of .914.

The award is the first weekly WCHA honor that Hogenson has won in her career.

Elsewhere around the league, Wisconsin’s Makenna Webster was named the WCHA Forward of the Week, while Ohio State’s Sophie Jaques was the Defender of the Week. Nicole Vallario of St. Thomas was also named the Rookie of the Week.

The Beavers are back in action Friday and Saturday, Nov. 6-7, at No. 1 Wisconsin. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:01 p.m. each day in Madison, Wis.