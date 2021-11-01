BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team dipped three spots on Monday in the latest USCHO.com Division I poll, but the Beavers still survived as one of the top 20 teams in the nation.

BSU slotted in as the No. 20 team with 95 points in the weekly poll. Bemidji State most recently split a weekend series with Bowling Green, losing 3-2 on Friday but winning 2-1 on Saturday.

The Beavers came in 21 points shy of No. 19 UMass Lowell but cleared Northeastern, the top vote-getter outside of the top 20, by 21 points.

St. Cloud State topped the poll with 976 points and 29 first-place votes. Minnesota State slid up to the No. 2 spot behind 16 first-place votes, while Michigan, Minnesota Duluth and Minnesota round out the top five.

Among other CCHA schools, Michigan Tech held steady at No. 18, while Lake Superior State and Bowling Green are receiving votes.

BSU (4-4, 3-1 CCHA) has a bye week this week before traveling to Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., for a two-game series against Lake Superior State on Nov. 12-13.