DENVER — Never mind that his players had the day off on Friday afternoon. Wild coach Dean Evason was hard at work with his coaching staff trying to piece together a makeshift lineup.

Suddenly without winger Mats Zuccarello, who’s in COVID protocol, and winger Jordan Greenway, who’s on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, the Wild needed some new lines for the game against the rival Avalanche.

“The whiteboard got a workout yesterday,” Evason joked before the game at Ball Arena in Denver. “We throw around combinations that we think will work. We like the makeup of our four lines. We have a little dimension of everything, so we are excited to see them work.”

In the end, the Wild went with Joel Eriksson Ek centering the first line between Kirill Kaprizov and Marcus Foligno, Freddy Gaudreau centering the second line between Kevin Fiala and Ryan Hartman, Nico Sturm centering the third line between Brandon Duhaime and Nick Bjugstad, and Connor Dewar centering the fourth line between Adam Beckman and Kyle Rau.

Unfortunately for the Wild, the new lines couldn’t make up for their recent scoring woes. After suffering a 4-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night, the Wild went down rather quietly in a 4-1 loss to the Avalanche on Saturday night.

Maybe the most frustrating part for the Wild is they had their fair share of scoring chances in front of goaltender Darcy Kuemper. They just struggled to finish in front of their former teammate.

That wasn’t a problem for the Avalanche on the other end. After testing goaltender Cam Talbot throughout the first period, they finally broke through when captain Gabriel Landeskog finished off a beautiful tic-tac-toe sequence from winger Andre Burakovsky and star center Nathan MacKinnon.

That spoiled an otherwise solid effort from the Wild in the first period and forced them to chase the game for the umpteenth time this season.

While that left the door open for the Avalanche to pull away, the Wild responded with an impressive flurry in the second period, working their butt off to tie the score at 1-1 with a power play goal from Hartman.

That scored proved to be shortlived, though, and the Avalanche reestablished their lead 40 seconds later when defenseman Erik Johnson netted a shot from the slot to make it 2-1. That snipe came after MacKinnon delivered a thunderous earlier in the sequence to take control of the puck.

That set the stage for the third period where the Wild spent most of the frame shorthanded after Duhaime was assessed a major penalty for boarding defenseman Bowen Byram. That put the Avalanche on an extended power play and center Nazem Kadri pushed the lead to 3-1 less than 30 seconds into the man advantage.

For good measure, Landeskog added an empty-net goal to finalize the score at 4-1. That came after the Wild pressured hard down the stretch to no avail.