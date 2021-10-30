BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State women’s hockey head coach Jim Scanlan said after BSU’s first game against No. 3 Minnesota that, if the Beavers had played only the last two periods, they would have generated a much better box score.

He noted that eliminating the mistakes and tentativeness that led to a three-goal explosion by UM in the first period Friday could give BSU a chance to win or tie against one of the best teams in the country.

The Beavers largely followed that script Saturday in the rematch, keeping the score within a goal for most of the game, but a third goal in the second period gave the Gophers a 3-1 lead and some breathing room. And though Graysen Myers scored for BSU in the third period to put the pressure on, Bemidji State couldn’t find another and fell 3-2.

“I was really proud of our group tonight,” Scanlan said. “I thought we really competed hard right from the get-go. I thought we had a great start to the game, although giving up a goal in the first minute wasn't part of the deal. But I still liked our start."

The Beavers conceded a goal 49 seconds into the first period that marred an otherwise promising start. But BSU had occasion to celebrate when freshman Claire Vekich netted the first score of her career on the power play to tie the game at 11:23. It marked the second day in a row that Bemidji State matched an early Minnesota goal with one of its own.

“I've always wanted to score my first goal, but you never can pinpoint the exact time it's going to happen,” Vekich said. “So every shift, I've just been going out, working hard. ... The feeling’s really, you just can't describe it. It's like one of the best feelings ever.”

The euphoria was augmented by the presence of Vekich’s parents and high school hockey coach in the stands.

“Being close to home and having people here to support was also really huge,” said Vekich, a Coleraine native.

Also like Friday, Minnesota scored again later in the period to regain the lead on a power play at 16:40. This left BSU chasing the Gophers for long stretches of the game, a difficult and undesirable task against an elite team.

Despite the challenge, the Beavers evened out offensive zone time better than in Friday’s matchup, registering 27 shots on goal to Minnesota’s 36. This made a big difference for Bemidji State goaltender Hannah Hogenson, who didn’t have to work quite as hard as she did on Friday, when she collected 52 saves.

“It definitely helps,” Hogenson said. “I think not just for me personally, but also for our team morale, when it's more of a back-and-forth game. I think that first period yesterday kind of sucked a lot of our confidence out until we got that goal late.

“But I think today was a lot more back and forth. And I think that plays huge for not only our physical game, not being as tired in our zone playing defense, but also our mental game, having that confidence.”

In addition to the inherent positives that BSU can take from playing Minnesota close, the Beavers built confidence on Vekich’s power-play score, which was the team’s first since March 1, 2020, the final game of the 2019-20 season.

“I think power-play goals are huge,” Vekich said. “They build a lot of confidence, and not having scored one in a year and a half has been really dreadful. So scoring a power-play goal brought the energy up a lot, and I think (after) breaking the ice, there'll be more to come.”

Bemidji State next faces undefeated No. 1 Wisconsin for a two-game road series Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 6-7, in Madison, Wis.

No. 3 Minnesota 3, Bemidji State 2

UM 2 1 0 -- 3

BSU 1 0 1 -- 2

First period -- 1, UM GOAL, Boreen (Skaja, Heise), 0:48; 2, BSU GOAL, Vekich (Hunt, Deering), 11:23, PP; 3, UM GOAL, Huber (Heise, Ostertag), 16:40, PP.

Second period -- 4, UM GOAL, Hemp (Oden), 12:46.

Third period -- 5, BSU GOAL, Myers (Beebe, Hunt), 14:07.

Saves -- Hogenson (BSU) 33, Bench (UM) 25.