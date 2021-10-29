BEMIDJI -- Beavers and gophers may not be known for their speed, but the Minnesota women’s hockey team should be.

The Bemidji State’s women’s hockey team walked into a buzzsaw in a battle of ground-dwelling mascots Friday at the Sanford Center, as the No. 3 Golden Gophers scored three goals in the first period and two in the third to outflank the Beavers by a score of 5-2.

“I thought we looked like a team that was intimidated,” BSU head coach Jim Scanlan said. “We were back on our heels. Not playing anything like we're capable of playing. And outside of Hannah Hogenson's performance, that game could have been extremely lopsided.”

Minnesota (6-3, 4-3 WCHA) dominated action early, flying around the ice, living in its offensive zone and unleashing an onslaught of shots on goal at Hogenson, the Bemidji State goaltender. She hung tough all game, stopping 52 shots, but one from Amy Potomak slid through at 6:49 to give the Gophers an early edge.

Paige Beebe countered with an equalizer for Bemidji State at 13:52, but two Minnesota goals in the last three minutes of the period gave the Gophers a two-goal lead heading into the break.

“With Paige getting that first goal to tie it up, it started to get our momentum back,” forward Lydia Passolt said. “And then we just kind of got too up (emotionally), and then we just kind of lost that momentum.”

The second period was more evenly matched, with the Beavers (2-4-1, 1-4-0 WCHA) threatening to chop the deficit in half on several occasions. But Minnesota netminder Skylar Vetter stopped each BSU attempt to keep the session scoreless.

“I give our group credit,” Scanlan said. “I thought we came back out and played a lot harder, competed a lot harder. Again, just did things that we talked about doing coming into the weekend. Probably the biggest thing was that I thought we started winning more battles.”

The third period was a return to the style of the first, as the Gophers created multiple chances and netted two goals. Passolt added a late score to chew into the four-goal deficit, but it was the last one either team recorded.

Despite the late Bemidji State goal having little impact on the outcome of the game, it showed that the Beavers had not resigned themselves to the result and were continuing to compete. Showcasing that intensity from the opening puck drop will give them a better chance to match up with Minnesota in the rematch on Saturday.

"We definitely don't want to wait until the second period to be gritty, be getting pucks on net, playing in their zone,” Beebe said. “ … Coming out right away in the first few minutes and just playing our game that we know how to play, (that) could be a big game changer (moving forward).”

What will be the key to ensuring the Beavers’ teeth are sharpened for tomorrow’s opening moments?

“I think we just need to be focused,” Passolt said. “I think everyone needs to kind of lock in tomorrow. Eat right tonight. Get some good sleep. Bring it out tomorrow, like we did the second and third period, and just kind of carry it over.”

BSU receives a fresh opportunity to battle its in-state brethren at 2:01 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Sanford Center.





No. 3 Minnesota 5, Bemidji State 2

UM 3 0 2 -- 5

BSU 1 0 1 -- 2

First period -- 1, UM GOAL, Potomak (unassisted), 6:49; 2, BSU GOAL, Beebe (Myers), 13:52; 3, UM GOAL, Potomak (Oden, Hemp), 17:31; 4, UM GOAL, Wethington (Norcross, Heise), 18:52.

Second period -- No scoring.

Third period -- 5, UM GOAL, Boreen (Heise, Skaja), 4:04; 6, UM GOAL, Huber (Hemp, Oden), 16:32; 7, BSU GOAL, Passolt (Myers), 17:05.

Saves -- Hogenson (BSU) 52; Vetter (UM) 21.