The Bemidji State men’s hockey head coach will tell anyone who will listen about the slim difference between winning and losing, especially in the Beavers’ new conference, the venerable Central Collegiate Hockey Association.

No. 17 BSU (3-3, 2-0 CCHA) came out on the right side of the ledger in both games of its series with Northern Michigan to open league play last weekend, but that hasn’t changed Serratore’s view on how close the games were to going either way.

“These games are so tight, guys,” Serratore said. “Like, they're so close. You're an eyelash from losing two, and you end up winning two. Again, I say it all the time, there's just a fine line. Whether it's an opportunistic save, whether it's an opportunistic goal. It's the right play at the right time, whatever it might be. That's the difference in those games.”

The biggest difference for the Beavers last weekend was the leadership of their veteran players, something that kept them from folding when facing deficits and helped them find a way to win in the third period of each contest.

“I thought our experience on Saturday night really played out well for us,” Serratore said. “I mean, we were down 2-0. The ice was tilted. It was a one-sided affair. Honestly, I was hoping it wouldn't go up to three. And then Alex Ierullo makes a heck of a play, and it goes to 2-1, and then we answer back within the next 30-40 seconds.

“It's a whole different mindset, and it's a whole different game from then on.”

Bemidji State won Saturday’s game 4-3 after countering the early NMU surge, relying on seniors like Ierullo but also freshmen like goaltender Mattias Sholl. Sholl started his first game one night after replacing senior Michael Carr on Friday, when BSU came back to win 5-4. Blending youth and experience often gives teams the best chance to win, and it was key for the Beavers to secure the sweep.

“It's just about not getting down on each other,” Ierullo said. “Obviously, we were down two goals early on Saturday night. And it's easy to point fingers, it's easy to bicker at each other on the bench back and forth. But we stuck together. And as a veteran group, we stayed calm, and we were able to get some big goals there in the first period.

“We knew we always have a chance to win the game.”

The confidence that comes from having been in tense situations before helped the Beavers close out two one-goal wins against the Wildcats. As they turn the page to Bowling Green this weekend at the Sanford Center, showcasing their team character will help them continue to thrive in the CCHA gauntlet.

“I'm not going to sit there and say we were really composed in that first period,” Serratore said. “But these guys have weathered a lot of storms in the past. They didn't get shook up at all, and they know it's a 60-minute hockey game. And then obviously, again, some of our experienced guys, two seniors, made big-time plays at the right time.”

Bemidji State faces Bowling Green at 7:07 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29, and 6:07 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Sanford Center.