The deal will carry an average annual value of $2.75 million.

Whitecloud, 24, spent two seasons with the Bemidji State men's hockey team, playing in 2016-17 and 2017-18. He signed an entry-level contract with the Golden Knights after the 2017-18 season and made his NHL debut on April 5, 2018.

Whitecloud has one assist in four games this season. He reportedly is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury sustained in a 5-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.

Whitecloud has recorded 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) in 72 career games with the Golden Knights. He also had seven points (three goals, four assists) in 39 playoff games.