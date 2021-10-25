BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s hockey team rose to No. 17 in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Hockey Poll Monday after sweeping Northern Michigan in a two-game series last weekend.

The Beavers earned 175 points and moved up two spots from last week’s poll. They trail No. 16 Cornell by 103 points.

St. Cloud State assumes the top spot with 952 points. The Huskies swept Wisconsin in a weekend series to leap previous No. 1 Michigan, who split a series with Western Michigan. Michigan assumes the No. 2 spot with 938 points, while Minnesota State (924) rounds out the top three.

St. Cloud State received 22 first-place votes, Michigan 17, Minnesota State eight and No. 4 Minnesota Duluth three.

Minnesota checks in at No. 7 to give the state of Minnesota five teams ranked in the top 20.

Other CCHA teams in the poll include No. 18 Michigan Tech and No. 20 Lake Superior State. Bowling Green State and Northern Michigan received votes.

BSU (3-3) faces Bowling Green State in a two-game home series Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29-30, at the Sanford Center.