Early in this season, Mike Hastings has coached the top-ranked team in NCAA Division I men's hockey at Minnesota State University-Mankato. The Mavericks (4-2) are ranked No. 2/3 this weekend and begin CCHA play against Northern Michigan this weekend. Hastings talks about his current team, playing for Herb Brooks, coaching with Dean Blais, how the United States Hockey League has changed over the years and more with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten and Jess Myers.