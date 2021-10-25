BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State freshman goaltender Mattias Sholl was named the Central Collegiate Hockey Association’s Goaltender of the Week Monday after leading the Beavers to two wins in a road sweep of Northern Michigan last weekend.

The freshman from Hermosa Beach, Calif., made his debut in Friday’s game with 29:53 remaining and shut the Wildcats out, helping the Beavers take control in the third period of a 5-4 victory. He followed that up with his first career start on Saturday and stopped 35 shots to lead BSU to a 4-3 triumph.

Sholl posted a .942 save percentage, the highest among Bemidji State goaltenders. He is the first BSU goalie to win the CCHA’s weekly award for netminders and second Beavers player to win a conference honor after Tyler Kirkup, who won forward of the week on Oct. 18.

Lake Superior State’s Louis Boudon was selected as the league’s Forward of the Week, and his teammate Timo Bakos earned Rookie of the Week recognition. Trevor Zins of St. Thomas was named CCHA Defenseman of the Week.

The Beavers return to the ice against Bowling Green State Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29-30, at the Sanford Center.